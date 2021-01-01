John Cena thanks BTS fans for supporting his Twitter passion

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has thanked BTS fans for giving him the courage to publish a book of daily thoughts after connecting with them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The onscreen tough guy was nervous about sharing his vulnerable side with followers on Twitter but his messages of self-love and acceptance were a big hit among the BTS Army.

"We all goes ups and downs in life...," he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. "I was going through a pretty down period of my life about four years ago and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries up on Twitter.

"Talk about wonderful timing..., the very popular group BTS had just released and album called Love Yourself, so I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not gonna be a good idea, because this big, larger-than-life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability... and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are', but it caught fire because of the BTS Army.

"These books exist because the BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment."

The support has turned Cena's life around as he now starts every day by adding a philosophical life thought to his Twitter account.

"It's basically my journal," he explained. "I contemplate how I'm feeling. I basically try to put forth a thought... I always try to be as inclusive as I can."

And more importantly, John now feels moved by his own past thoughts.

"I go through the pages and I'm moved to emotion. These words have changed my life. I've already reached one (person) - I've helped myself," he said. "They've helped me so much live my best life... I gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine."

Cena's new books, Do Your Best Everyday To Do Your Best Everyday: Encouraging Words from John Cena and Be A Work in Progress: And Other Things I'd Like to Tell My Younger Self are out now.