Will Forte is a first-time father

Funnyman Will Forte is a new dad.

The former Saturday Night Live regular and his fiancee, Olivia Modling, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 15 February.

The 50-year-old comedian and actor announced the big news during an appearance on U.S. late-night show Conan on Monday night, revealing he and the new mum have named their daughter Zoe Douglas.

Forte also shared a photo of the infant, adding, "I just had a baby - well, my fiancee, Olivia, just had a baby. Exactly seven weeks ago, Feb. 15... We love her. She was delivered by a doctor named Dr. Rad."