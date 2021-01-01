NEWS will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson join voice cast of Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk Newsdesk Share with :





will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg have joined the voice cast of upcoming animated movie Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.



The Black Eyed Peas singer, who previously voiced Pedro in 2011's Rio and its 2014 follow-up, has been cast in the lead voice role of Pierre, who was born out of forbidden love between a hawk and a pigeon, which are being voiced by previously announced stars Whoopi Goldberg and Howie Mandel, respectively.



Pierre is rejected by both communities, so he sets out on an adventure to find out where he belongs and makes some new friends along the way, according to Deadline.



His new friends include a smart but mad owl named Ophelia, to be voiced by Cats star Hudson. She has recently escaped from Central Park Zoo in New York alongside a pair of city squirrels named Scratch and Sniff, to be voiced by rapper Snoop Dogg and Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson.



The Voice U.K. judge shared the news on Twitter and added, "Oh my God...this is going to be Epic."



will.i.am, Hudson, and Snoop will also bring their artistic talents to the musically-driven story, which will be soundtracked by Paul Blair, who is also known as DJ White Shadow.



The new additions to the cast join previously announced voice stars including Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzman, Evan Ross, and Ashley Simpson.



Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk is being directed by John D. Eraklis, who is producing alongside Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore.