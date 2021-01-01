Pete Davidson taking credit for Alec Baldwin's weight loss

Pete Davidson is taking full credit for Alec Baldwin's recent weight loss after giving the revered actor made-up workout tips.

The Saturday Night Live regular remembered being approached by guest host Baldwin while preparing for a topless sketch on the hit comedy show a few years ago, as the now-63-year-old enquired about the secret to Davidson's toned, slim physique.

"I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless. And, you know, I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever," the funnyman quipped on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So, he came up to me and he was like, 'What do you do (to work out)?' And I didn't want to be rude and say, 'I just still have metabolism. I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this'," Davidson recalled.

Instead, Davidson came up with a lie to make Baldwin "feel better" about their vastly different body types.

"I said, 'Oh man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day,'" he shared.

The Departed star appeared to actually adopt the routine for himself, and Davidson noticed a clear difference each time Baldwin would return to Saturday Night Live to impersonate former U.S. President Donald Trump following the ex-Republican leader's 2016 election victory.

"Every time I'd run into him in the hall, he'd be like, '100 a day!'" Davidson laughed, adding: "And he started to do it and he lost, like, 100 pounds. And he says it's all because of me."