Benny Safdie joins Rachel McAdams in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Actor/director Benny Safdie has been cast opposite Rachel McAdams in the movie adaptation of Judy Blume's novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Safdie, who is best known for co-directing Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, has been cast as Herb, the father of Margaret and the husband of McAdams' character Barbara, according to Collider.

Ant-Man child star Abby Ryder Fortson leads the coming-of-age movie as Margaret, who moves from the city to the suburbs and prays to God to watch over her as she enters puberty and becomes anxious about the changes her body is going through, despite her mother and grandmother, to be played by Kathy Bates, trying to help guide her. In the novel, Margaret is uncertain of which religion she prefers to follow, as her father is Jewish and her mother is Christian.

Writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, who is best known for 2016 coming-of-age movie The Edge of Seventeen, told the publication, "Benny has a truly amazing talent for naturalism and I'm elated to have his collaboration on this film."

"Benny is an incredibly soulful actor and storyteller and a true mensch. We're honoured he's agreed to join this iconic story as Margaret's father," added Lionsgate's Erin Westerman.

Production on the project is currently underway, with Fremon Craig also producing alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks and Blume, as well as James L. Brooks' Gracie Films.

In addition to his directing work, Safdie has also been notching up his acting credits. He can currently be seen in Pieces of a Woman, starring Vanessa Kirby, and has finished filming Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming untitled movie. It was recently announced that he was part of the cast of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and he's also set to star alongside Emma Stone in comedy series The Curse, which he co-created.