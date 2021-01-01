Amanda Seyfried open to third Mamma Mia! movie

Amanda Seyfried is open to making a third movie in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

The Oscar-nominated actress starred as Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 movie adaptation of the jukebox stage musical, which featured the songs of ABBA, and reprised the role ten years later for 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which was another box office smash.

In an interview with Deadline, Seyfried was asked if there would be a third and she admitted that she would be game to do another instalment but the team needs to come up with a good story first.

"Everybody said after the first one, how are you gonna make a second one? What's the story gonna be? What songs are you gonna use?" she recalled. "Then the second one was better than the first one, the story was even better, we made it work, we made it work with people's schedules, which was a feat.

"What's saying that we can't do a third? I know when it comes to revenue, I don't think anybody's opposed to that... but I don't think this is the case (here); it's not all about money with this and I think that's what people gather, it's more about making something we can all celebrate and we can all join as a family. In order to do it the right way we need a good story, so I think that's the hold-up, that must be the hold-up, right?"

When the interviewer quipped that Meryl Streep couldn't possibly come back for one more movie, considering her character, Sophie's mother Donna, has passed away, Seyfried replied, "Oh, you find a way! If Meryl wants to come back again she'll find a way."

The Mamma Mia! franchise also stars Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski.