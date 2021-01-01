Jamie Foxx reuniting with Dominique Fishback to adapt one-woman play

Jamie Foxx is reuniting with his Project Power co-star Dominique Fishback to take her one-woman play to the screen.

The actress and playwright created and starred in her own show, Subverted, as part of her college thesis at New York's Pace University, and it has since been staged at various venues across the Big Apple.

Now Fishback is working with Foxx to adapt the stageshow into a new special, which she will executive produce with the Oscar winner and his business partner, Datari Turner.

Subverted features Fishback portraying more than 20 different characters, with the story centred on an 18-year-old woman and her experience of the "destruction of black identity", reports Variety.

Further details regarding the adaptation have yet to be released, but the news comes during a career high for the Judas and the Black Messiah star, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this weekend's BAFTA Awards.

She also picked up the supporting actress honour at the virtual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards on Wednesday.