Kim Kardashian puts business ventures on hold to focus on law school

Kim Kardashian has put a hold on her business empire so she can focus on law school.



The reality TV regular and entrepreneur is currently studying to become a lawyer and insists she won’t be embarking on any new projects until she has taken her bar exam, despite recently filing a trademark for a skincare, haircare, and nailcare brand under the name Skkn by Kim.



She told WWD, "I want to finish (law school) before I connect with something else."



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously said she has two years left of her degree before her goal of taking the bar exam in 2022.



"I’m still in law school, I have two years left," she explained, "so I have two years under my belt."



Kim recently landed a spot on the annual Forbes' World's Billionaire List, with her estimated net worth increasing from $780 million (£564 million) to $1 billion (£723 million) this year, thanks to her KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and shapewear line SKINS.