Emmy Rossum mourning beloved dog Cinnamon

Emmy Rossum is mourning the death of her beloved dog Cinnamon.

The former Shameless star took to Instagram to share pictures and a video of her pet, as she penned an emotional tribute to the pooch.

"We lost our best friend of nearly 14 years today," she wrote in the caption. "Cinnamon was loved by Emmy and Sam (Esmail, Emmy's husband), by his brother Sugar and his sisters Pepper and Fiona. He loved eating, sleeping, and traveling.

"He loved barking at children and eating discarded pizza crusts off the street. He loved being carried and he loved being loved. I will always be his mother. He was my best boy."

The Phantom of the Opera actress quickly notched up the condolences in the comments section, with Riverdale star Lili Reinhart writing, "Omg... I am so sorry for your loss, Emmy," with a sad face emoji, Amanda Seyfried posting, "Oh, I’m sending you my (heart)," Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell simply commenting "Sorry babe," with a crying emoji, and Oscar winner Hilary Swank writing, "Ahhhh, so sorry for Cinnamon’s passing."