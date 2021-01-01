Darren Star envisions Younger spin-off as a 'female Entourage'

Prolific TV writer Darren Star has high hopes for his planned Younger spin-off focusing on Hilary Duff's character, describing it as a female version of Entourage.

The hit drama is set to end with its upcoming seventh season, but Star has been busy developing a follow-up series, which would follow Duff's editor-turned-publisher, Kelsey Peters, from New York to Los Angeles as she pursues "another dream".

The idea has yet to be given the green light by TV bosses, but the Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210 creator is enthusiastic about the potential of the spin-off.

"We're talking about it. It's a big question mark whether it's going to happen," Star told Variety.

"It could be great, but we never know if these things are going to happen until they're going to happen," he went on.

Despite the uncertainty of the project, Star envisions Duff returning as Kelsey, surrounded by a whole new cast of characters.

"It would be a totally new universe," he shared, noting: "The best way to describe it is that it would be a bit of a female Entourage with Kelsey as the lead. Still, the caveat is if it's going to happen."

The final season of Younger debuts on U.S. streaming service Paramount+ on 15 April.