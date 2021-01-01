Benedict Cumberbatch climbing The 39 Steps for Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch is reuniting with director Edward Berger for a TV adaptation of thriller novel The Thirty-Nine Steps.

The Doctor Strange star will tackle an updated version of the John Buchan book in a limited series for Netflix, with his Patrick Melrose director Berger behind the camera.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith will pen the script for the project, which has been retitled The 39 Steps, and will focus on an ordinary man named Richard Hannay, who goes on the run after becoming caught up in a global conspiracy theory.

Production is expected to begin in Europe next year, reports Deadline.com.

The Buchan novel, set just before World War One, has been adapted for the screen numerous times, most notably by Alfred Hitchcock in 1935, with Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll in the lead roles.