Michelle Monaghan's 'extraordinary' Mission: Impossible experience

Michelle Monaghan says 'Mission: Impossible' was an "extraordinary experience".

The 45-year-old actress portrayed Julia Meade, the fianceé and then wife of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in the third movie in the franchise in 2006 was thrilled to be asked back for 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol' in 2011 and 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' in 2018.

She told HeyUGuys: "That was such an extraordinary experience from beginning to end. Certainly that film. One of my first days was the opening scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tom and it was as intense as it looked. Philip was such a tremendous actor and such a talent, we were fortunate to be graced with.

"This is a franchise and group of people that I am so proud to be associated with, including Tom and director JJ Abrams who kicked off my career. To still be a part of this franchise, and for it still to be going strong, it's very cool."

Michelle also revealed she is a huge fan of the franchise even watches the movies she doesn't have a role in.

She said: "I'm as much a fan as I am proud to be working in it. Tom is an extraordinary actor and a great friend. I'm not surprised he keeps going, he just can. He's not like the rest of us. As long as he keeps going, we'll keep watching."