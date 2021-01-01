NEWS Oscar nominees set for Songwriters Hall of Fame celebration Newsdesk Share with :





Leslie Odom, Jr. and Diane Warren are among the Best Original Song Oscar nominees invited to attend a special Songwriters Hall of Fame virtual event.



The artists behind each of the five songs up for the prestigious honour will be represented at Tuesday's celebration, which will be co-hosted and moderated by Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers and Academy Award-winner Paul Williams.



Singer/actor Odom, Jr. and co-writer Sam Ashworth will appear in honour of Speak Now from One Night in Miami, while Warren and Laura Pausini will speak about Io Si (Seen) from La Vita Davanti a Se (The Life Ahead).



Also included are Fight for You writers Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II and Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah), Hear My Voice co-creator Daniel Pemberton (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Savan Kotecha and Fat Max Gsus, who co-wrote Husavik for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.



The gathering, titled, A Conversation With 2021 Oscar Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song, will take place at 4pm PT, and will be free to attend with registration online at www.songhall.org.