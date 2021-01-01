Hugh Jackman pays tribute to his wife on 25th wedding anniversary

Hugh Jackman said he was "destined" to be with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness as he celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The Greatest Showman actor paid a touching tribute to his partner on Sunday by sharing a series of sweet throwback snaps from their wedding day and explaining just how important Deborra-Lee is to him.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote on his Instagram account, accompanied by five photos from their wedding. "From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun."

Hugh met Deborra-Lee on the set of Australian TV show Corelli in 1995, with the star proposing after dating for just four months, and the pair went on to tie the knot in April 1996 in Australia.

The couple has two adopted children together, and Hugh has previously shared that the secret to their successful relationship is never spending more than two weeks apart.

The 52-year-old actor has never been afraid to publicly show his affection for his wife, serenading Deborra-Lee with All the Way by Frank Sinatra - the song the couple danced to at its wedding - during a concert in 2019.