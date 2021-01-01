Mark Wahlberg planning to ditch 2am workouts

Mark Wahlberg is hoping to get back to a more normal routine after spending years working out in the middle of the night.

The fitness fanatic shocked fans back in 2018 when he revealed he wakes up at 2.30 am to begin his workout routine, but now he's shared that he's going to adjust the timings of his day once he completes his next movie.

"I started when I was in Europe (on location)… and I'd come home to visit and by the time the family would go to bed I'd be up the rest of the night... I'd usually go to bed about 5am and wake up about 12pm then work out and do all my stuff," he said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"But when I finish this movie that I'm shooting in Los Angeles (right now) I'm going to start getting back to a normal schedule, probably waking up at 6am, like normal people and sleep-in and do all that fun stuff."

The Boogie Nights star recently confessed his wife Rhea Durham is tiring of his early morning starts.

"Getting to bed early and getting up early, it annoys my wife every once in a while... We were watching a movie last night and I fell asleep midway through the movie... but working hard pays off," he told Good Morning America.