Jennifer Aniston to be a great aunt

Jennifer Aniston is set to become a great aunt later this year.



The Friends star's niece, Eilish Melick, recently took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her first child.



Alongside a post showing her holding up a sign with the message, "Quarantine side effects due July 2021," Eilish and her husband Sean Nebbia posted a snap in which they clutched a baby scan, alongside the caption: "Baby Nebbia is on the way."



Eilish is the daughter of Jennifer's older half-brother John T. Melick. The siblings shared the same mother, Nancy Dow, who died in May 2016.



It's unclear whether Jennifer will have a relationship with the new addition, as she and Eilish are believed to have been on opposing sides in a feud about Nancy's estate following her death.



The 52-year-old actress is also aunt to her younger half-brother Alex Aniston's children Ryat and Kira, and Eilish's younger brother John Melick IV.