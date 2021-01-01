Mark Hamill to play father role in comedian Bert Kreischer's comedy The Machine

Mark Hamill has joined the cast of comedian Bert Kreischer's new movie, The Machine.

The film is inspired by one of the shirtless comic's stand-up routines, which has been viewed more than 85 million times online, as he recounts the time he spent with the Russian Mafia while visiting the country during a college semester as a student in 1995.

In his story, which has been authenticated by his former classmates, Kreischer and his Russian pals robbed a train.

Star Wars icon Hamill will play Kreischer's father in the flick, which according to Legendary, is set 20 years after the robbery in Russia.

The movie, described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, follows the comedian as his drunk past catches up with him, and he and his father get kidnapped by the people Kreischer wronged back in the '90s.

The comedian will serve as producer, alongside Judi Marmel, with Peter Atencio directing, and production is set to kick off in Serbia.

Hamill took to social media to confirm his role in the new comedy, sharing a video to Twitter of him onboard a private jet.

In the clip, he tells his fans that he can't disclose anything about the new project due to signing a non-disclosure agreement, and while he's talking to the camera, Kreischer appears in the background while chugging a glass of wine.

"I'm still marginally excited about this project," Hamill quipped.