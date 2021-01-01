Demi Lovato's new TV show gets pilot order from NBC

Demi Lovato's return to acting has been given a big boost - her new TV comedy Hungry has been picked up for a pilot by NBC bosses.

Lovato will star in and executive produce Hungry, which follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and "look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better".

Written and produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, the single-camera sitcom will also be executive produced by Lovato's manager Scooter Braun and her Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes.

The subject matter isn't foreign to the Cool For the Summer hitmaker, who battled eating disorders from a young age.

"I was compulsively overeating when I was eight years old," she told ABC News in 2011. "So, I guess, for the past 10 years I've had a really unhealthy relationship with food."

News of Hungry's pilot order comes almost three weeks after the launch of her new docu-series Dancing with the Devil, which chronicles Demi's recovery following a near-death overdose in 2018.

Lovato stepped back from acting a few years ago to focus on her music career and mental health, but last year she made a guest appearance on the Will & Grace revival, playing a surrogate mother.