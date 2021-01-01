Chadwick Boseman's life and career to be celebrated in Netflix special

Lupita Nyong'o has urged fans to tune into a new Netflix special honouring the life and career of Chadwick Boseman.

The actor lost his secret battle with cancer last summer, and on Saturday, Netflix officials will debut Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, which features his famous friends and collaborators reflecting on his influence and legacy.

A trailer for the project was released on Tuesday, and now Lupita, who worked closely with Chadwick on Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, has encouraged her Twitter followers to tune in and remember the pal she misses "every day".

After reposting the Netflix promo, she wrote, "Mark your calendars for Saturday. Chadwick was an artistic surgeon of character. (And I miss him every day.)"

In the trailer, the late actor's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star, Viola Davis, shared, "You know you have to step up when you're in his presence.

"He's looking at your work and he's like, really hyper-focused on the craft - on the process. That's Chad."

"He just had this weight. This aura," remembered Spike Lee, who directed Chadwick in 2020's Da 5 Bloods, which proved to be one of the actor's final films.

Denzel Washington, Phylicia Rashad, George C. Wolfe, and Danai Gurira are just some of the other stars to feature in the special, which will only be available for streaming for 30 days.

The news of the TV tribute comes ahead of the 2021 Academy Awards on 25 April, when Chadwick is among the favourites to posthumously take home the Best Actor Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.