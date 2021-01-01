NEWS Pete Davidson and Riz Ahmed triumph at PETA's animal-friendly Oscats Newsdesk Share with :





Pete Davidson, Riz Ahmed, and director David Fincher have been honoured by animal rights group PETA at their annual Oscats awards.



The organisation's Animals in Film and Television division has rewarded stars and filmmakers for their ethical choices and support for creatures onscreen, and Davidson has been handed the Best Costume prize for the 'Hunt Mushrooms, Not Animals' T-shirt his character wears in The King of Staten Island.



A 'Meat Is Murder' sticker on Riz Ahmed's refrigerator in Sound of Metal has landed him the Sticking It to Meat award, while Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things won the Meta Meat-Free Moment prize for a scene about a vegan waitress who is saving up to become an animal rights lawyer.



The organisation's bosses have handed Fincher the Monkey Scene, Monkey Didn't award for his use of "digitally rendered" monkeys, elephants, and giraffes instead of real wild animals in Mank, while the Best Bear Who Wasn't There award has gone to The Call of the Wild for its "innovative use of CGI", and Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle has been given the Tech, Not Terror honour for swapping the live animal cast from the 1967 original with impressive "computerized graphics".



Other prizes have been awarded to director Mike White, who grabs the Best Adapted Screenplay for The One and Only Ivan.



"Grab the vegan popcorn, call the dog over, and settle in to enjoy the animal-friendly moments in these flicks," said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a statement. "PETA's Oscats celebrate the thoughtful ways Hollywood can show compassion for animals on both sides of the camera."



All the winners will receive a framed certificate.