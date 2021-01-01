Gucci family 'truly disappointed' with new Lady Gaga movie

The Gucci family are "truly disappointed" with the upcoming new movie House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga.

The star-studded crime drama is a dramatised account of events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the Italian fashion house's founder Guccio Gucci, and features Adam Driver as Maurizio and Gaga as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a man to assassinate him in 1995.

Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio's second cousins, said she was speaking out on behalf of the family, and urged director Ridley Scott to "respect" their family legacy.

"We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system... our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed," she told The Associated Press.

She also claimed she has unsuccessfully tried to speak with Scott's wife, Giannina Facio, and said the family will decide what further action to take once they've seen the film.

Patrizia claims that the family have a series of issues with the highly-anticipated movie, including being "offended" by the actors portraying members of the Gucci clan, and an alleged lack of communication from the production company.

She shared that paparazzi photos of Al Pacino, who plays Guccio Gucci's eldest son Aldo, on set upset the family, who were irked that the businessman was being depicted as "short and fat".

"My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn't resemble him at all," Patrizia fired, before taking aim at Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci in the flick.

"Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended," she said.

The Gucci family has not been involved with the luxury fashion house since 1993, after Maurizio sold his shares to the Bahrain-based company, Investcorp.

Reggiani has previously expressed disappointment that Gaga didn't reach out to her before starting production on the movie.