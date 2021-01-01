NEWS Brad Pitt lands cameo role in Lost City of D Newsdesk Share with :





Brad Pitt has signed up for a cameo appearance in Sandra Bullock's latest movie Lost City of D.



The Miss Congeniality actress recently filmed a cameo role in Pitt's high-octane thriller Bullet Train, and now he's agreed to return the favour and make a small appearance in her upcoming action-adventure romantic comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Lost City of D follows a reclusive romance novelist who is sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model. That's until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a dangerous jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her novels.



Bullock will play the author, Channing Tatum has been cast as the cover model, and Pitt's role is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Patti Harrison.



The project, which is being described as an old-fashioned screwball adventure, is being directed by Adam and Aaron Nee from a script by Dana Fox, with production due to start in the Dominican Republic in the early summer.



In addition to her starring role, Oscar winner Bullock is producing the film via her banner Fortis Films alongside Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions and Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.



Bullet Train, which recently wrapped production, tells the story of five assassins who board a fast-moving train and find out their missions have something in common. It has a star-studded cast which includes Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Lady Gaga, Michael Shannon, Joey King, and Zazie Beetz.



The action film, directed by David Leitch, hasn't been given a release date yet, while Lost City of D is due to come out in April 2022.