Carey Mulligan joins Adam Sandler in Spaceman

Carey Mulligan will star opposite Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix movie Spaceman.



The British actress, who is currently nominated for an Oscar for her leading role in Promising Young Woman, has signed up to portray the wife of Sandler's astronaut protagonist, according to Deadline.



The film, which is based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia, follows an astronaut, played by Sandler, who is sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. The voice belongs to a creature from the beginning of time which has been lurking in the shadows of his ship.



The movie, which was originally called The Spaceman of Bohemia, is being directed by Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck, while the screenplay was adapted by Colby Day. It will be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for their production label Free Association, and Renck will executive produce alongside Ben Ormand and Barry Bernardi.



Spaceman marks Mulligan's latest collaboration with the streaming giant - her other Netflix projects include Mudbound, The Dig, and Bradley Cooper's upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, in which she'll play the composer/conductor's wife Felicia Montealegre.



Sandler signed a deal with Netflix back in 2014 which resulted in movies including Murder Mystery, The Ridiculous 6, and Hubie Halloween, and the deal was extended by four more movies back in January 2020.



Mulligan has been busy this awards season as she's been nominated for Best Actress by all the major prizegiving organisations, with her winning the Critics' Choice Award.



She will compete against Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, and Nomadland's Frances McDormand for the Oscar on 25 April.