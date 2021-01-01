NEWS

Pixar-inspired short film surpasses 2 million views after making-of goes viral on TikTok

When British filmmaker Max Marlow was rejected a Production Management internship with Pixar in 2017, he set out to make his own animated film instead.

Having never animated anything before, Marlow thought outside the box in finding like-minded talent through LinkedIn and Facebook to help bring the project to life. After years of collaborating remotely with over 30 people across the globe, Marlow released the film publicly, promoting it with a making-of video that detailed the journey from conception to final animation.



A section of this video that he uploaded to TikTok went viral hours later, reaching 2.6 million views in a matter of days, and encouraged users to watch the full film on YouTube, now streaming on the site's largest home of animated shorts, CGMeetUp (5.37M subscribers). Since its making-of went viral, the film has now surpassed 2 million views on CGMeetUp's YouTube channel, been reacted to by fans on the internet and has even been used in schools to teach children the importance of friendship and love.



'Thatching Eggs' can be watched on CGMeetUp's YouTube Channel
Max Marlow's making-of video
You can follow Max Marlow on Instagram @maxmarlow
Max Marlow's on IMDB

