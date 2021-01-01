Nicky Hilton: 'Paris is no rush to start planning her wedding'

Paris Hilton is in no rush to start planning her wedding, according to her sister Nicky.

The socialite and business mogul accepted her boyfriend Carter Reum's proposal in February, and according to Nicky, she has been so busy with her work she hasn't had a chance to start planning for her big day.

"I don't think she's doing it in the immediate future. She wants to do it when everyone is safe and there's a bit more clarity but I'll definitely be helping her, especially with the fun things like the bachelorette party," she told New You magazine. "Or maybe it's because she's been so busy with launching her podcast and her production company but she hasn't really had time to even think about it."

The designer added that Paris is currently taking the relaxed approach to wedding planning and is "the opposite of a Bridezilla".

"I told her, 'If you want to have a wedding anytime soon, you better get on it.' Venues get booked up. Some of these dresses take a few months to make. But she seems very focused on her business right now," she shared.

Paris started dating the businessman in late 2019 and Nicky believes Carter is a "really nice" man who makes her elder sister happy.

"They are very similar. They are very focused and passionate about their work. They get along great," she gushed, adding that Paris will make a great mother.

"If how she is as a mother to her pets is any indication, she's going to be a fantastic, doting mother," she praised.

Nicky married financier James Rothschild in 2015 and they have two children.