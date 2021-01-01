Sharon Osbourne: 'Prince Harry is the poster boy of white privilege'

Sharon Osbourne has blasted Prince Harry as the "poster boy of white privilege".

The star left her panel show The Talk last month after a dramatic exchange on-air about race when she defended her friend Piers Morgan over comments he made about Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

During an interview with Bill Maher, Sharon lashed out at Prince Harry, sharing: "You know when they say white privilege? You know, right there with Harry. Right there. He is the poster boy. So you know, he sits there and says 'daddy cut him off and he's not on the wages anymore' and he was boohooing about it.

"You can't feel empathy for that. Because you're a healthy, bright, educated young man. You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own."

She also blasted the Duchess of Sussex's claims that the Royal Family were unsupportive.

She said: "(The Queen) is from a different generation. They are notoriously non-huggy. I get it, because of her age. She's from a different generation."

And Sharon insisted she is not a racist.

Bill said: "(Piers) was called a racist and lost his job, and you were called a racist and lost your job. Do I have it right? Who's the racist and why? This is what I'm trying to figure out."

Sharon replied: "Me too. I've been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take."

Bill went on, "You have to agree with everything Meghan Markle says or you're a racist? Is this the standard now?" as Sharon replied: "But disagreeing with somebody does not make you a racist in my book."

She also revealed that she is "fine" and says she is a "fighter".

"This word that they throw out about the cancel culture and it is, what are you doing? I'm fine, I'm fine," insisted Sharon. "I'm a fighter and I'm doing just fine.'

"It's about maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day because it changes from day to day what is correct and what isn't. You cannot blanket every race. There is good and bad in every race."