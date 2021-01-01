NEWS Mark and Donnie Wahlberg pay tribute to late mother Alma Newsdesk Share with :





Mark and Donnie Wahlberg have led tributes to their late mother, Alma Wahlberg.



The Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to announce that the Wahlberg family matriarch had passed away at the age of 78.



Mark simply posted a photograph of Alma smiling and added the caption, "My angel. Rest in peace."



While Donnie uploaded a video montage of clips featuring his mother and added a longer statement in which he praised his "amazing" mother.



"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people - combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from - undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," he wrote. "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue."



Donnie also explained that he chose the song If I Could by Regina Belle as the soundtrack to the video he posted because it was one of Alma's favourite songs.



"(It's the) song that she danced with each of her children to, at their weddings. I surprised her at mine by having Ms. Belle sing it to her," he continued. "I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she'd done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did. It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."



In addition, Donnie's wife Jenny McCarthy posted a tribute in which she described Alma as "kind" and an "inspiration to many".



Alma and Donald Wahlberg Sr. shared nine children. The couple divorced in 1982 and Donald died in 2008.



Many fans will be familiar with Alma from her appearances on Mark and Donnie's reality TV show, Wahlburgers.