NEWS Queen Elizabeth II releases first solo statement following Prince Philip's death Newsdesk Share with :





Queen Elizabeth II has made her first statement as a widow.



The 94-year-old royal has shared her sympathy with those affected by the volcanic eruptions on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean in her first solo comments since the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99 earlier this month.



The Queen traditionally begins her official statements with the words: "The Duke of Edinburgh and I...", but her latest release reads: "I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected."



She added: "I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort. My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time."



The Queen has not yet publicly addressed her husband's death.



Philip was laid to rest following a private family service held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday afternoon.