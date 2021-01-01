NEWS Matthew Morrison set to become a dad again Newsdesk Share with :





Former Glee star Matthew Morrison is gearing up to be a father for the second time.



The actor/singer and his wife Renee Puente announced their baby news late last week with an assist from his Glee co-star Darren Criss.



Morrison posted video of himself and his wife dancing to Darren's new song F*kn Around as Renee showed off her baby bump.



The 42-year-old uploaded a 'baby loading' emoji on the footage, and at one point in the video, also cradled Renee's bump and sang to it.



The couple wed in 2014 and shares three-year-old son Revel.