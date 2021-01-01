Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard musical to open Cannes Film Festival

Annette, a musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Annette, the first film by French director Leos Carax in the English language, will have its world premiere after the opening ceremony on 6 July, and will be part of the official selection to compete for the coveted Palme d'Or.

The musical, which also stars The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg, is set in contemporary Los Angeles and tells the story of Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann (Cotillard), a world-famous singer.

In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

The trio has shown off their musical talents onscreen before - Cotillard won the Oscar for playing French singer Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose in 2008, Driver surprised with a rendition of Being Alive from Stephen Sondheim's stage musical Company in the movie Marriage Story, and Helberg played pianist and composer Cosmé McMoon in Florence Foster Jenkins.

"We couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendour," Cannes Festival Director Thierry Frémaux said in a statement. "Carax's cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity."

The rest of the official selection will be unveiled at the end of May. However, Fremaux recently revealed in an interview that Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, which were on the line-up last year before the physical event got pulled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be part of the main competition.

The festival, which usually takes place in May, runs from 6 to 17 July this year.