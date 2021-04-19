Michael Keaton reprises Batman role in The Flash

Michael Keaton is reprising the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.

The 69-year-old actor - who previously played the iconic superhero in 'Batman' in 1989 and in 'Batman Returns' in 1992 - has joined the cast of the upcoming film starring Ezra Miller.

The much-anticipated movie began production work in London on Monday (19.04.21) and The Wrap reports that Michael has committed himself to the project, even though he previously suggested that concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in the UK might cause him to walk away.

Speaking about his planned return to the role, he recently told Deadline: "To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID.

"I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned."

However, Michael admitted he'd be happy to join the project if the makers of the movie could ensure his safety.

He said: "That’s my first thing about all projects.

"I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

The upcoming movie will see Ezra, 28 - who has previously appeared in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise - star as the titular character. In the film, he travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother and en route, he comes across Batman.

'The Flash' is scheduled to be released in November 2022.