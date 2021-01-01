Zendaya & Carey Mulligan lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

- NEWS
Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, and the late Chadwick Boseman will fight for the top honour at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The stars are in the running for Best Performance in a Movie, with Zendaya recognised for Malcolm & Marie, Carey for Promising Young Woman, Chadwick for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Daniel for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sacha for The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Oscar nominated films Judas and the Black Messiah and Promising Young Woman are up for the Best Movie honour, alongside Soul, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
In the Best Show category Bridgerton will battle it out against Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, The Boys and WandaVision.
Emma Corrin’s performance as the late Princess Diana in The Crown has earned her a Best Performance in a Show nomination, and she is joined by Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, as well as Elliot Page, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel.
The iconic Best Kiss award will go to either Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline for Outer Banks, Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo for Emily in Paris, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison for Never Have I Ever or Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor.
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on 16 May at the Palladium in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees is:
Best Movie:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show:
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie:
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
Best Performance in a Show:
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Best Hero:
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid - The Boys
Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris - WandaVision
Best Kiss:
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever
Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton
Best Comedic Performance:
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre - Bad Trip
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
Best Villain:
Aya Cash - The Boys
Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Breakthrough Performance:
Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park - Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Best Fight:
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai - Finale House Fight
The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Most Frightened Performance:
Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn - Freaky
Best Duo:
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
Best Docu-Reality Show:
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show:
90 Day Fiance
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
Best Reality Cast:
90 Day Fiance
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best Competition Series:
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show:
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series:
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Best Talk/Topical Show:
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy/Game Show:
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
Best Host:
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin - The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things
Breakthrough Social Star:
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Best Real-Life Mystery Or Crime Series:
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Best Fight:
Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series:
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! Mexico
RuPaul's Drag Race UK