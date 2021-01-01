Zendaya & Carey Mulligan lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, and the late Chadwick Boseman will fight for the top honour at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The stars are in the running for Best Performance in a Movie, with Zendaya recognised for Malcolm & Marie, Carey for Promising Young Woman, Chadwick for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Daniel for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sacha for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Oscar nominated films Judas and the Black Messiah and Promising Young Woman are up for the Best Movie honour, alongside Soul, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In the Best Show category Bridgerton will battle it out against Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, The Boys and WandaVision.

Emma Corrin’s performance as the late Princess Diana in The Crown has earned her a Best Performance in a Show nomination, and she is joined by Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, as well as Elliot Page, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel.

The iconic Best Kiss award will go to either Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline for Outer Banks, Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo for Emily in Paris, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison for Never Have I Ever or Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on 16 May at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees is:

Best Movie:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show:

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie:

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Show:

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Best Hero:

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid - The Boys

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris - WandaVision

Best Kiss:

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever

Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance:

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre - Bad Trip

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America

Best Villain:

Aya Cash - The Boys

Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Breakthrough Performance:

Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Best Fight:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai - Finale House Fight

The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance:

Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn - Freaky

Best Duo:

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Best Docu-Reality Show:

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show:

90 Day Fiance

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

Best Reality Cast:

90 Day Fiance

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series:

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show:

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series:

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show:

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show:

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host:

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin - The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star:

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery Or Crime Series:

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight:

Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series:

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! Mexico

RuPaul's Drag Race UK