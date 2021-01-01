NEWS Vin Diesel to star in live-action Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie Newsdesk Share with :





Vin Diesel has signed up to star in a live-action Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie.



The Fast & Furious star will front the new project, which is based on the popular Mattel tabletop game that features battling robots and first launched in 1966.



The toy firm's film division, Mattel Films, confirmed the plans, with Ryan Engle onboard to write the screenplay, and Kevin McKeon directing.



Diesel's production company One Race Films has teamed up with Universal on the project, and the 53-year-old will also serve as producer.



"To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal is truly exciting," he said in a statement.



Diesel has a long-running partnership with Universal, thanks to the hugely successful Fast & Furious franchise.



The Rock 'Em Sock 'Em movie will focus on a father, played by Diesel, and his son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine.



According to Deadline, the role of the son has not been cast yet.



Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, hailed the Bloodshot star as she shared her excitement over the project.



"We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal. Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots," she added.



Other Mattel movies in the works include Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and a live-action film based on the beloved purple dinosaur Barney, with Daniel Kaluuya producing.