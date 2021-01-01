Vin Diesel to star in and develop Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots film

Vin Diesel is to star in and produce a 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots' movie.

The 53-year-old actor is teaming up with Mattel Films and Universal for the live-action take on the tabletop boxing-robots game. Diesel will star in the flick and will produce with his One Race Films banner together with Samantha Vincent.

Ryan Engle has written the screenplay, which follows a father and son as they form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots' was launched in 1966, inspired by an arcade boxing game that pitted Red Rocker against Blue Bomber in a match to knock the rival's block off.

Diesel said: "To take the classic 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal is truly exciting."

Robbie Brenner, from Mattel Films, added: "We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal.

"Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories, and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.'"

Diesel is also set to reprise the role of Dominic Toretto in 'F9' and refused to deny if director Justin Lin could take the 'Fast & Furious' franchise into orbit.

He said: "No spoilers over here. I will say that Justin is one of those think-outside-of-the-box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."