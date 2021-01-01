90210 star AnnaLynne McCord diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder

Actress AnnaLynne McCord has been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.

The former 90210 star opened up about living with the condition, previously known as multiple personality disorder, during a conversation with Dr. Daniel Amen.

“I am absolutely uninterested in shame,” AnnaLynne said. “There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore. And that’s how we get to the point where we can articulate the nature of these pervasive traumas and stuff, as horrible as they are.”

AnnaLynne previously revealed she was sexually abused as a child, and admitted the trauma has affected her relationships and caused her to suffer from memory loss.

However, it wasn’t until she became immersed in her acting career that the 33-year-old realised she had dissociative identity disorder.

“All of my roles were splits, but I didn’t even realise I was doing it at all until I did a project while on 90210,” she explained, referring to the 2012 movie Excision.

"I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside. It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatising without realising it.

"The crazy thing about it was that I wrapped that film at 2 am on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon.

"I couldn’t find her, she was not accessible. I was dark, I was very deep into this character Pauline, and I couldn’t get (out).”

Her struggles date back to her teenage years, with AnnaLynne recalling a split personality she called “little Anna” at 13.

“She was a balls to the wall, middle fingers to the sky, anarchist from hell who will stab you with the spike ring that she wears, and you’ll like it," she said.

"Then she’ll make you lick the blood from it. She was a nasty little creature, but I have so much gratitude to her because she got me out of the hell that I was in.”