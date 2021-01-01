NEWS Michael Keaton confirmed to reprise Batman role for The Flash movie Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Keaton will be returning as the Batman for The Flash film.



It was reported earlier this year that Keaton, who portrayed the Caped Crusader in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, and Ben Affleck, who played the superhero in 2016 and 2017, would both be reprising the role for Andy Muschietti's standalone The Flash movie, which stars Ezra Miller.



However, Keaton admitted in an interview with Deadline in March that he hadn't signed a deal because he had concerns about working in the U.K. amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The movie officially began filming in London on Monday, as Muschietti announced on his Instagram page, and representatives from Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners, confirmed to The Wrap that he will be returning as Batman.



According to the publication, The Flash will disregard 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin, starring Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively, and continue to explore Keaton's version of Batman.



Loosely based on the 2011 DC Comics crossover event Flashpoint, the story follows Barry Allen/The Flash as he travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother. However, he accidentally creates another universe protected by Keaton's Batman, who is now 30 years older.



Explaining his hesitation about committing to the film, the Birdman star told Deadline, "I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the U.K. than anything. That will determine everything.



"The Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."



The Flash, also starring Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, and Ron Livingston, is set to be released in November 2022.