Kelly Osbourne relapses after almost four years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has relapsed after almost four years of sobriety.



The television star revealed her slip in a candid video posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday and insisted she was already back on track.



"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."



The 36-year-old went on to insist she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time."



"And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," the Fashion Police star said, concluding, "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."



Osbourne has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in the past, and celebrated one year sober back in August 2018 following a long history with addiction.



And as she headed into 2020, she vowed to put herself first and prioritise self-care.



"With almost 2½ years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today," she declared. "It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other people's s**t and be the bada*s sober women (sic) I was born to be."