Nicola Coughlan stuns Kim Kardashian with Bridgerton reveal

Kim Kardashian has scored an invitation to a Bridgerton costume fitting after actress Nicola Coughlan revealed the reality TV star's clan served as "massive" inspirations for the show's Featherington family.

The Irish star, who plays Penelope Featherington, shared the little-known information on Twitter on Tuesday after discovering Kim was a big fan of the period drama series.

"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan (obsessive fan) does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this (sic)," Nicola tweeted.

The news left Kim in shock as she replied: "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat!"

"Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!!" she added, before sharing a shout out to Julie Andrews' character, Lady Whistledown. "I love you Lady W!!!" she gushed.

An excited Nicola happily wrote back: "Omg (oh my God) yesss of course we would love to have you (sic)!"

She then dropped another Kardashian connection to the show regarding the celebrity corset designer behind the outfits for the Netflix hit.

"Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You've been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!" Nicola explained.

"OMG I'm gonna faint!!!!!!" posted Kim, adding: "Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen (sic)!!!"

After the surprise exchange, Nicola confessed she was pinching herself at having Kim as a fan of the show, telling followers: "You know I've loved Kim for like over a decade, I can't even deal (sic)".