Dave Bautista held meeting with Warner Bros. to push for Bane role

Dave Bautista organised a meeting with Warner Bros. in which he declared he was going to play Batman villain Bane.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been vocal on social media about his desire to play the iconic comic book character, who wears a gas mask and has abnormal physical strength, and during a recent appearance at Justice Con, he revealed he went one step further in his campaign to play Bane by organising a meeting with Warner Bros. and DC Films to pitch himself as the antagonist.

"I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, 'I want to play Bane,'" Bautista said, reports Collider. "I'm not kidding. They were a little like, 'Woah, we're not even casting Bane.' I was like, 'I don't care, I'm playing him.'"

The character was most recently played by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan's third Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, in 2012, and also featured in 1997's Batman & Robin, with wrestler and stuntman Robert Swenson playing Bane as Poison Ivy's bodyguard.

It is not known when Bane is likely to return to the big screen. Director Matt Reeves is bringing back iconic Batman villains Penguin, Catwoman, and Riddler in his upcoming movie, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. They are being played by Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano, respectively.

Bautista, a former wrestler, will next be seen starring in Zack Snyder's zombie movie Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix next month. His upcoming projects also include sci-fi epic Dune and the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.