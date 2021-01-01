NEWS Emilia Clarke unveils her own comic book Newsdesk Share with :





Emilia Clarke has created her own comic book all about a superhero mum.



The Game of Thrones star, who has just joined the forthcoming Marvel TV series Secret Invasion, has teamed up with bosses at Image Comics to publish M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.



Clarke co-wrote the three-issue series with Marguerite Bennett and had artists Leila Leiz and Isobel Richardson bring the characters to life, with Jo Ratcliffe tapped to create the covers.



M.O.M.: Mother of Madness follows the adventures of a single mother, Maya, who uses her superpowers to fight human traffickers.



"We're always calling mothers superheroes, and I'm like, 'What if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?'" the Brit told Entertainment Weekly.



"Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It's only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is," she shared.



She added: "There's many, many things that she can do that are pretty cool. She can do a lot of stuff at certain moments in her month. She can do all of these wicked things, but they all come from the fact that she is a woman who has a menstrual cycle."



The actress went on: "I thought it would be cool to have all the things that women don't like about themselves, flip that, and make those the things that make her superhuman."



Clarke, who has been a regular at Comic-Con events since shooting to fame with Game of Thrones, revealed that she came up with the idea for her own comic book release after noticing a shift in how female readers are more welcome in the industry now, compared to when she was a kid.



"It's been a very beautiful female experience in the creation of it, and a phenomenally creatively fulfilling process," she said.



The first issue of M.O.M.: Mother of Madness drops in July.