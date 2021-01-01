Vanessa Hudgens met boyfriend Cole Tucker during virtual meditation group

Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball star beau Cole Tucker met during a virtual meditation group.

The High School Musical star confirmed their relationship on Instagram back in February, and revealed she first connected with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop over Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes, Zoom, you've got to love it," the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress described her new beau as "perfect" for her, insisting she was making it her priority to remain "grateful for everything".

She added: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am (happy). I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

The Princess Switch star was first linked to Tucker in November last year, when they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles.

Hudgens later went Instagram official with the relationship on Valentine's Day, posting a snapshot of the pair kissing.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck," she wrote, to which Tucker sweetly replied in the comments: "Big love."

Last month, the sports star told reporters that he's "got a girlfriend and she's cool."

"She's awesome," he gushed.

Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler between 2011 and 2020.