Kendall Jenner wins second restraining order in less than a week

Kendall Jenner has been granted her second restraining order in as many days against a man who tried to take a swim in her pool.



Shaquan King has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards (90 metres) away from the model, her sister Kylie and their mum Kris Jenner for the next five years. He also can't contact the women or go anywhere near their homes, workplaces and vehicles.



King trespassed onto Kendall's property in March, knocking on windows and calling out her name.



Kendall was safe indoors at the time and her security officials managed to detain the guy shortly after he stripped down to enjoy a little skinny-dipping. He was subsequently handed over to police officers, who took him into custody for misdemeanour trespassing and held him behind bars for six hours before he was released due to the jail's Covid-19 protocols.



Earlier this week, Kendall was also granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker, who allegedly travelled across America with a plan to shoot Jenner and then himself.



Bowker was placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital but has since been released, and on Tuesday, Jenner was granted a permanent protective order.



Both incidents have prompted Kendall to significantly increase her security.