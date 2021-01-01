NEWS Armie Hammer's alleged explicit messages turned into NFT artwork Newsdesk Share with :





A woman who claims to have received explicit messages from Armie Hammer is turning them into artwork.



Julia Morrison, a Brooklyn-based artist and writer, has claimed in an interview with The Daily Beast that her conversations with the Call Me By Your Name actor took place last year before his recent public scandal.



One of the pieces shows the conversation that Armie allegedly had with Julia after she posted an Instagram Story about billionaires getting rich during the pandemic.



In her post, she wrote, "eat the rich for real" and "nom nom nom", with Armie allegedly replying, "Dibs on the glute muscles and ribs for smoking."



The other alleged messages from Armie were about sex slaves.



The pieces, titled Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs on Ribs and Armie DM TMI NFT: Caligula Triptych, will be sold via NFT (non-fungible token) - an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold.



"I started looking into what the hell an NFT was and once I learned that it was a way to authenticate something, I said I want to make artwork out of my text messages with Armie Hammer," Julia explained.



"The NFT is the new notary. What I've done is, anyone who questions the authenticity of these exchanges, I have now created light boxes with them, and I minted them as NFTs in order to say that these things are authentic and real. It's like a checkmate."



Armie has been laying low in recent months after a number of women accused him of being controlling and abusive in relationships, while exhibiting odd sex fetishes and cannibalistic fantasies.



He has since also been accused of rape, which is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles police.