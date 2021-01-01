NEWS Chris Noth reveals favourite Sex and the City scene Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Noth's favourite Sex and the City scene to film was the one in which Sarah Jessica Parker's character had to fart while they were in bed together.



The actor played Mr. Big - the on-off love interest of Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw - on the show throughout its run - and he has really fond memories of working with her, but their best time together revolved around a gassy scene.



"My favourite (episode) was when she farted in bed," he shared on America's The Kelly Clarkson Show, "and I insisted on doing the sound (for the scene) to get it right - because I'm an expert in farts. And that was a good one because then she tried to put her head under the covers and it was like, 'No, no don't go there, that's where the trouble is!'"



He also enjoyed shooting the subsequent scene in which Big pranks Carrie by putting a whoopee cushion on her chair.



"She's out getting a glass of wine and I put it on her chair and we're discussing a future vacation and she sits on it, it's like 'gahhh!'" he said, laughing.



Reminiscing about other favourite moments, Noth added, "I also enjoyed falling into the pond with her in Central Park (New York) - that was a one-take shot. There were so many great moments of comedy. It was just a blast."



Noth has remained coy about whether he'll be involved in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, which will star Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.