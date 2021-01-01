Nomadland scores triple Oscars gold

- NEWS
Nomadland struck gold at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday as it was crowned Best Picture, while filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history as Best Director.
Chinese-born Zhao became the first woman of colour to be named Best Director, and just the second female in Academy Awards history to take home the title, 11 years after Kathryn Bigelow was feted for The Hurt Locker.
The drama also earned Frances McDormand her third Best Actress Oscar.
Meanwhile, Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award - the 83 year old was saluted as Best Actor for The Father, which picked up a second win for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Supporting honours went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn, while Best Original Screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
Best Original Score was awarded to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for Soul, which was also celebrated as Best Animated Feature, while R&B star H.E.R. emerged victorious in the Best Original Song category for Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah.
The 93rd Academy Awards were held at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Los Angeles' Union Station.
The full list of winners is:
Best Picture:
Nomadland
Best Director:
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor:
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor:
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress:
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Best Original Screenplay:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Animated Feature:
Soul
Best International Feature Film:
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, (Denmark)
Best Documentary:
My Octopus Teacher
Best Cinematography:
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Best Costume Design:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Film Editing:
Sound of Metal
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Original Score:
Soul by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste
Best Original Song:
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, and Tiara Thomas
Best Production Design:
Mank
Best Sound:
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects:
Tenet
Best Documentary Short Subject:
Colette
Best Animated Short Film:
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live Action Short Film:
Two Distant Strangers
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award:
Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund