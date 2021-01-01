Nomadland scores triple Oscars gold

Nomadland struck gold at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday as it was crowned Best Picture, while filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history as Best Director.

Chinese-born Zhao became the first woman of colour to be named Best Director, and just the second female in Academy Awards history to take home the title, 11 years after Kathryn Bigelow was feted for The Hurt Locker.

The drama also earned Frances McDormand her third Best Actress Oscar.

Meanwhile, Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award - the 83 year old was saluted as Best Actor for The Father, which picked up a second win for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Supporting honours went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn, while Best Original Screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.

Best Original Score was awarded to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for Soul, which was also celebrated as Best Animated Feature, while R&B star H.E.R. emerged victorious in the Best Original Song category for Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Los Angeles' Union Station.

The full list of winners is:



Best Picture:

Nomadland



Best Director:

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland



Best Actor:

Anthony Hopkins, The Father



Best Actress:

Frances McDormand, Nomadland



Best Supporting Actor:

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best Supporting Actress:

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father



Best Original Screenplay:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman



Best Animated Feature:

Soul



Best International Feature Film:

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, (Denmark)



Best Documentary:

My Octopus Teacher



Best Cinematography:

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank



Best Costume Design:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Best Film Editing:

Sound of Metal



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Best Original Score:

Soul by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste



Best Original Song:

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, and Tiara Thomas



Best Production Design:

Mank



Best Sound:

Sound of Metal



Best Visual Effects:

Tenet



Best Documentary Short Subject:

Colette



Best Animated Short Film:

If Anything Happens I Love You



Best Live Action Short Film:

Two Distant Strangers



Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award:

Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund