Nomadland scores triple Oscars gold

Nomadland struck gold at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday as it was crowned Best Picture, while filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history as Best Director.
Chinese-born Zhao became the first woman of colour to be named Best Director, and just the second female in Academy Awards history to take home the title, 11 years after Kathryn Bigelow was feted for The Hurt Locker.
The drama also earned Frances McDormand her third Best Actress Oscar.
Meanwhile, Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award - the 83 year old was saluted as Best Actor for The Father, which picked up a second win for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Supporting honours went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn, while Best Original Screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
Best Original Score was awarded to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for Soul, which was also celebrated as Best Animated Feature, while R&B star H.E.R. emerged victorious in the Best Original Song category for Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah.
The 93rd Academy Awards were held at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Los Angeles' Union Station.
The full list of winners is:

Best Picture:
Nomadland

Best Director:
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor:
Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress:
Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor:
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress:
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay:
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Best Original Screenplay:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Animated Feature:
Soul

Best International Feature Film:
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, (Denmark)

Best Documentary:
My Octopus Teacher

Best Cinematography:
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Best Costume Design:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Film Editing:
Sound of Metal

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Original Score:
Soul by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

Best Original Song:
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, and Tiara Thomas

Best Production Design:
Mank

Best Sound:
Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects:
Tenet

Best Documentary Short Subject:
Colette

Best Animated Short Film:
If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live Action Short Film:
Two Distant Strangers

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award:
Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund

