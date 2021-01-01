Aaron Sorkin dating Paulina Porizkova

Aaron Sorkin went public with his new romance with model Paulina Porizkova at the Oscars on Sunday.

The writer and director, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7, has been quietly dating Porizkova in recent months, and the couple made their debut on the red carpet at Hollywood's big night, People reported.

The supermodel showed off her figure in a gold cowl-neck gown with a form-fitting ruched bodice, while Sorkin donned a classic black suit and bow tie.

The 56-year-old former runway regular has been hinting at her new relationship status in a series of social media posts of late, sharing a snap of herself in a face mask as she prepared for "date night", and openly discussing her rejuvenated sex life in an op-ed for Yahoo!

"What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don't want to have sex anymore," Porizkova wrote.

"I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do," she mused, adding: "And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better."

The relationship is thought to be Porizkova's first since the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek in September 2019.

Although lucky in love, Sorkin lost out to Emerald Fennell, who picked up the Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.