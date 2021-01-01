Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne get matching tattoos

Singer Paris Jackson has fuelled rumours of a romance with model Cara Delevingne after attending an Oscars afterparty together and showing off matching rose tattoos.



The women dressed up on Sunday to take part in the post-Academy Awards festivities in Los Angeles, with the stars appearing to pose as a bride and groom with their chosen outfits.



Paris donned a white Monique Lhuillier gown with a thigh-high slit, while Cara opted for a cut-out tuxedo top and black pants by Ronald van der Kemp, completing her look with matching leather gloves and pumps.



During the night out, the two revealed they both had the outline of a red rose inked onto their forearms, with Paris sharing a snap of the almost-identical inkings on her Instagram Story timeline.



It's unclear when the tattoos were done, but Cara has been close to Michael Jackson's daughter since first meeting at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, reported the New York Post's Page Six.



They were first romantically linked in 2018 when they were spotted kissing during a double date with Paris' godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, but Cara went on to enjoy a two-year romance with actress Ashley Benson. They split in early 2020.



Paris isn't the only person in Cara's inner circle to share a matching tattoo - the Brit also got inked with fellow model Kaia Gerber last summer.