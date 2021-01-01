Glenn Close: 'My Da Butt dance was completely spontaneous'

Glenn Close has explained the story behind her viral Da Butt twerking incident at the 2021 Oscars, revealing it was "completely spontaneous".



The actress, who was nominated this year for her work in Hillbilly Elegy, was spotlighted by actor Lil Rel Howery who went around the room and asked nominees trivia questions about previous movie songs.



When it was Glenn‘s turn, she had to say if Da Butt was actually nominated for an Oscar or not, and the comedian assumed she wouldn’t know the song. However, she did know it, correctly announcing the song was by EU and that it was in the Spike Lee movie School Daze.



The star went on to stand up and twerk to the track, sending fans wild and leading to the star reflecting on the memorable moment via Instagram on Monday.



Glenn, who attended the Oscars with her good friend, screenwriter Chris Terrio, and sat with winner Daniel Kaluuya and his friend Darrell Britt-Gibson, explained: “I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about ‘Da Butt’ and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say.



"Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV,” she revealed. “I googled ‘Da Butt’ and watched Spike‘s music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance…you can actually see me think of the video.



"That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault.”



Glenn went on to pay tribute to British actor Daniel, who was named Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony on Sunday for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.



“CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL on your BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Oscar. You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!” she concluded her post.