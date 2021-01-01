Adam McKay still wants to make Silver Surfer movie

Adam McKay is keen to direct a 'Silver Surfer' movie.

The 53-year-old filmmaker served as a screenwriter on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'Ant-Man' and revealed that he is prepared to turn his attention to a different comic book hero, having looked at making a movie in the past.

Adam – whose previous directing credits include 'Anchorman' and 'Vice' – said: "Silver Surfer was tricky. There was something about it, because we did look into it.

"I think it's connected to the Fantastic Four and because of that kind of lives under its own umbrella. But there was something that got in the way of it cause we did look into it a couple of years ago, but I could be wrong.

"I could be misremembering, but there was some reason it didn't happen or someone else was already working on it. But no, I was definitely into it because that would be a very easy one."

Adam even suggested that he would try and contact Marvel chief Kevin Feige to see if he could move the plans forward for a standalone film about the metal skinned humanoid alien who can travel through space by using his surfboard-like craft.

He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "I think that could be an incredible movie, and I think it could be visually the most stunning Marvel movie that's ever been made.

"I haven't lost interest in that. In fact, now that you mention it maybe I'll lob a phone call and see what's going on."

The Silver Surfer did appear on the big screen in the 2007 blockbuster 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer', the sequel to the 2005 film 'Fantastic Four'.

Adam also discussed his upcoming film 'Don't Look Up', which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, and how it compares tonally with his previous films.

He said: "Definitely not as dark as 'Vice'.

"'Vice', I'd say, really probably ended up being a drama with some comedy. But 'Big Short', still, even though there's drama in it – I would say this one is a tad more of a comedy than 'The Big Short'.

"But somewhere in between 'The Other Guys' and 'The Big Short', I'd say, is where this one lives."