Rebel Wilson shows off her new look in stunning underwear selfies

Rebel Wilson is flaunting her amazing new figure by posting an underwear photo on Instagram.

The 41-year-old Bridesmaids star lost 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) during the COVID-19 lockdown and now she's making the most of her sexy new look by posing in a black thong leotard in a pair of dressing room selfies.

"She's glamorous on set today!" the Australian actress captioned the snaps.

Rebel recently told The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin that people's attitudes towards her have changed following her drastic weight loss.

"Sometimes, being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you," she explained, sharing: "Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I'm like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

She then mused: "I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there's so much going on in the world."

Although she has been enjoying her newfound physical fitness, back in March, Rebel confessed to her Instagram followers that she'd injured herself in a cycling accident in London.

Sharing a picture of herself with a huge ice pack on her left leg, she wrote alongside it: "F**k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!"

In her next post, Rebel told fans that "20 minutes earlier" she'd been "cycling great", sharing a video of herself as she cycled past Buckingham Palace, wearing a helmet and Beats headphones.